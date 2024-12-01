Forsberg made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg is a mediocre choice in most games, even in daily formats. While he does have two shutouts this season, he's 4-5-0 with a 2.93 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Ottawa has struggled to record wins this season and sits just two points from the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Forsberg will be a challenging activation unless the team takes a big step forward. He can't carry them or your fantasy squad.