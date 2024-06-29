Yakemchuk was the seventh overall pick by the Senators at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Yakemchuk is a big, shoot-first, right-shot defender with star upside. Some scouts knock his skating, but his athleticism, physicality and ability to attack with creativity make him a tantalizing package, especially as a right-shot defender. Yakemchuk's game is full of risk - how many NHL defenders drive the net? But in Ottawa's system, he'll gain a bit more discipline and poise. Some people see Brent Burns in him, but he might be more of a top-four Brandon Montour type. Either way, there's big fantasy upside in Yakemchuk's game.