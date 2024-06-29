Eliasson was the 39th overall pick by the Senators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

If you're looking for a mean, physical rearguard, this is your guy. Checking in at 6-foot-7 and north of 200 pounds, Eliasson is arguably the most punishing hitter in the entire draft. He makes a point to make life miserable for opposing forwards at all times. His offensive game is extremely basic and it's entirely possible he never shows much improvement in that area, but the Swede wasn't drafted for his point production. The hope is that Eliasson can develop into a Radko Gudas-type for Ottawa down the road.