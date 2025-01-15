Merilainen made 24 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

All of a sudden, the 22-year-old rookie might be the hottest goalie in the NHL. Merilainen has started three straight games and won all three, with two of those outings producing his first two career shutouts. In seven outings since he was called up in mid-December, he's gone 5-2-0 with a 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage, and the Senators appear willing to give him a shot at taking the No. 1 job away from Anton Forsberg. There's no timeline yet for Linus Ullmark (back) to make his return from IR, but the Sens could have a dilemma on their hands when he does -- or an opportunity to trade one of their veteran netminders -- if Merilainen is still surging.