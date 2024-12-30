Merilainen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

The 22-year-old netminder has made three appearances this season and has posted a solid 2-1-0 record while giving up two of fewer goals in two of those outings. His save percentage isn't very high since he posted a figure below the .860 mark in his first two outings, though, so there's not enough evidence to assess what he might bring to the table. However, this was certainly an improved effort compared to his previous two outings.