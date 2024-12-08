Cousins scored a goal on four shots, added five hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Cousins provided an insurance tally in the third period, his second goal in the last three games. The 31-year-old forward has bounced back well from spending the last two contests of November in the press box. He's unlikely to be a scoring force in fantasy, but the veteran forward has three goals, six points, 36 shots on net, 40 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 24 appearances this season.