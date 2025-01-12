Kleven scored a goal, logged four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

This tally ended an 18-game slump on offense for Kleven, and it also set the tone for a blowout win. The 23-year-old defenseman has been a fixture on the Senators' third pairing, but he brings little to the table on offense. He has three points, 36 shots on net, 54 hits, 44 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 41 appearances, so most fantasy managers can look elsewhere for help on the blue line.