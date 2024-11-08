Thrun notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Thrun is up to three helpers through 14 contests this season. He's added 10 shots on net, 11 PIM, 12 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while filling a bottom-four role. Thrun has been scratched once, but he should be in the lineup at least as long as Jake Walman (upper body) is contending with an injury. Thrun's lack of power-play time is likely to limit his fantasy value to the deepest of formats.