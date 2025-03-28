Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that Thrun (upper body) has been upgraded to day-to-day but won't suit up Saturday against the Rangers or Sunday against the Kings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Thrun aggravated his upper-body injury in the first half of March, and he was initially considered week-to-week. While he seems to be trending in the right direction, the 24-year-old will be unavailable for at least two more games, making his next chance to return Tuesday against the Ducks. Lucas Carlsson will likely continue to see playing time for the Sharks while Thrun remains sidelined.