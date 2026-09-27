Thrun was placed on waivers by the Jets on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Thrun signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Jets in the offseason, but he'll begin his tenure in the organization in the minors. The 25-year-old blueliner had a short stint with the Maple Leafs last season, but he primarily played with AHL Toronto, posting 23 points in 55 regular-season outings. He'll likely be on the call-up radar for the Jets if the team has any injuries on the blue line, but he'll likely suit up with AHL Manitoba in the interim.