Chernyshov was the 33rd overall pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mocked as high as the middle of Round 1, Chernyshov looks like an obvious steal for San Jose with the first pick of Round 2. He is a big, strong power forward who has consistently put up big offensive numbers in the Russian Jr. league. Chernyshov excels at using his big frame to carve out space in front of the net, and he can really shoot the puck. The Sharks have done an excellent job adding to their prospect pool the past two days, with Chernyshov being their latest find.