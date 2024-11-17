Walman posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

While he was listed on the third pairing, Walman saw a team-high 24:55 of ice time in his return from a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman has been one of the bright spots for the Sharks this season, though that light may be dimmed if he remains on the second power-play unit. He has 10 points, 37 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 16 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances.