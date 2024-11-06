Vanecek stopped 49 of 50 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Vanecek also drew the secondary helper on the game-winning goal by Alexander Wennberg. This was easily Vanecek's best performance of the season, and it earned him a second straight win. The 28-year-old netminder is now 2-4-0 with a 3.21 GAA and a .902 save percentage over seven appearances (six starts). It wouldn't be unusual for Vanecek to continue to see heavy workloads as he did Tuesday, but behind a shaky defense, he's unlikely to have many repeat performances.