Benn notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Benn has chipped in with two goals and three helpers over his last five contests. He also has 14 PIM in that span as he continues to play with an edge in a third-line role. The 35-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 44 shots on net, 40 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances this season. Benn's mix of offense and toughness carries solid value in most fantasy formats, though he's on pace to finish shy of the 50-point mark after logging at least 60 points in the previous two campaigns.