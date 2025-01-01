Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Hintz opened the scoring midway through the second period, though the Stars' lead lasted all of 31 seconds before Jason Zucker tied the game. The 28-year-old Hintz closed out December with five goals over his last seven games. The center is up to 16 tallies, 22 points, 87 shots on net, 24 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 35 outings this season. Jason Robertson has been playing better of late, and Hintz's offense is likely to follow his linemate's performance.