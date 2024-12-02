Harley notched two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Harley has been fairly steady so far, but this was his first multi-point effort of the season. He set up goals by Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment, with the latter's tally being the game-winner. Harley has four points over his last six contests, and he's up to two goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 23 appearances in a top-four role with time on the second power-play unit.