Jones has suited up for 16 of 19 games since he was recalled from AHL Iowa on Nov. 17.

Jones has settled into a fourth-line role, primarily as a winger, though he played center between Devin Shore and Yakov Trenin in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old Jones is still searching for his first NHL point -- he has not gotten on the scoresheet over 16 games this year and 18 outings in his career. He has 14 shots on net, 32 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 2024-25.