Middleton scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Middleton has slowed down after a five-game point streak from Oct. 22-Nov. 1, but he still has two goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old defenseman is holding onto a top-four role and playing at a career-best pace while still being a strong physical player. He's at five goals, 13 points, 43 shots on net, 36 hits, 61 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 25 appearances.