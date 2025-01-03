Rossi found the back of the net on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Rossi potted the game-tying goal at 11:19 of the final frame after a give-and-go sequence with Ryan Hartman. Rossi has recorded three goals and three helpers over his last six games. The 23-year-old has shown why he was a top-10 selection in the 2020 NHL Draft -- the Austrian center's production increased by at least two points in each of the first three months of the campaign. On the season, he's at 15 goals, 18 helpers and a plus-12 rating through 39 outings. Rossi and the Wild will have their hands full on the road Saturday against a Carolina team that is 14-4-0 on home ice this season.