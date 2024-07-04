2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winner: Patrick Bertoletti takes Mustard Belt with Joey Chestnut banned
Patrick 'Deep Dish' Bertoletti won with 58 hot dogs and buns after Chestnut was barred from the event
There's a new Mustard Belt holder, and his name is Patrick Bertoletti. The world's No. 9-ranked eater won his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday, gobbling down a career-high 58 hot dogs and buns to squeak it out over pre-contest favorite Geoffrey Esper.
Bertoletti was making his ninth career appearance at the annual Fourth of July contest, and it was a heated contest between him, Esper and James Webb. At the halfway point, Webb led with 35, and Bertoletti was at 33. Going down the stretch, Webb, Bertoletti and Esper were separated by just a few hot dogs and buns, but ultimately no one could keep up with Bertoletti.
Esper finished with 53 hot dogs and buns -- his fourth straight runner-up finish -- and Webb had 52.
Esper had been the runner-up to Joey Chestnut in each of the past three contests, and Chestnut's absence loomed large in the iconic contest on Coney Island. In mid-June, Chestnut was barred from the event by Major League Eating due to an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods. Chestnut is the GOAT when it comes to dogs, as he had won 16 of the last 17 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contests, and his 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021 remains the world record. Chestnut has not ruled out a return to the contest, but for now, Bertoletti represents the first non-Chestnut winner since 2015.
Miki Sudo won the women's event earlier in the day, consuming a women's record 51 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. It clinched her 10th career win and broke her own previous record of 48.5. Sudo has won every women's hot dog eating contest she has participated in since 2014 -- she skipped 2021 when she was pregnant -- and she is seemingly just getting better.
Patrick Bertoletti wins men's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Go ahead and raise the mustard belt, Patrick Bertoletti! The world's No. 9 eater emerged from a tight pack to win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with 58 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes. It's his first career title.
We've hit the halfway mark, and ...
James Webb leads at 35, followed by Patrick Bertoletti at 33.
The men's contest is underway!
Men's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest odds
With no Joey Chestnut, the door is wide open for the entire field. The odds, courtesy of DraftKings, reflect as much:
Geoffrey Esper -120
James Webb +200
Nick Wehry +550
Patrick Bertoletti +800
Field +2500
Gideon Oji +4000
Derek Hendrickson +7500
Darrien Thomas +7500
Max Stanford +7500
George Chiger +7500
Esper has been the runner-up to Chestnut each of the last three years.
Where is Joey Chestnut?
In mid-June a bombshell in the Major League Eating world dropped: Joey Chestnut cannot participate in this year's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest due to his signing an endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a brand that manufactures vegan hot dogs and is, therefore, a competitor to Nathan's Famous. Chestnut has won 16 of the past 17 contests and holds the record with 72 hot dogs and buns eaten in 2021, but we will have a new champion for the first time since 2015.
Miki Sudo wins 2024 women's title with record 51 hot dogs and buns
When it comes to the women's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, there is Miki Sudo, and there is everyone else. And this year, she even outdid herself. Sudo ate a women's record 51 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, clinching her 10th career win and breaking her own previous record of 48.5. She has won every women's hot dog eating contest she has participated in since 2014 -- she skipped 2021 when she was pregnant -- and she is seemingly just getting better.