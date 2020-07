Michael Pineda Suspension 09-07-2020 Suspended until Sep 8

Jake Odorizzi Back 07-29-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 30

Byron Buxton Foot 07-27-2020 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

Nick Gordon Illness 07-31-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Willians Astudillo Illness 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7