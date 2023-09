Dillon Tate Forearm 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Keegan Akin Back 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10

Felix Bautista Elbow 09-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 18

John Means Elbow 09-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 10