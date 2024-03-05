Mark Vientos' latest stint with the New York Mets could end as soon as Tuesday.

But on Monday, he'll probably get a start as an acknowledgment of what he did Sunday, when Vientos' walk-off hit helped New York avoid being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets will look to build off its dramatic win when they host the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series between the National League rivals.

Luis Severino (2-2, 2.67 ERA) is slated to start for the Mets against Jameson Taillon (2-0, 1.69) in a battle of right-handers.

Vientos' two-run homer capped a three-run 11th inning Sunday for the Mets, who edged the visiting Cardinals 4-2. The Cubs lost the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday night when they fell in walk-off fashion to the host Boston Red Sox, 5-4.

The Mets were one strike from defeat Sunday when Harrison Bader laced a game-tying RBI single. Vientos, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday when outfielder Starling Marte went on the bereavement list, followed by hitting a 1-2 pitch over the center-field wall just beyond the reach of a leaping Michael Siani.

Vientos will likely return to Syracuse when Marte, who can miss between three and seven games while on the bereavement list, is activated. But before that, the 24-year-old can expect to get the start.

"Pretty sure he'll be in the lineup (Monday)," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said with a laugh.

Vientos' blast allowed the Mets to breathe a collective sigh of relief after a game in which Mendoza maximized the usage of the pitching staff in search of a much-needed win.

Jose Quintana went eight innings -- the longest start by a Mets pitcher since Justin Verlander lasted eight innings against the Chicago White Sox last July 19 -- and closer Edwin Diaz threw a perfect ninth inning before Reed Garrett, who has emerged as New York's best reliever, tossed two innings.

"It was a great game and not only because of the outing from Quintana, but you're using your closer, you're using one of your highest-leverage (relievers)," Mendoza said after the Mets won for the second time in seven games. "It's a great win because there was a lot going on during that game."

The Cubs had a lot going on during a three-game series in Boston. Rookie Shota Imanaga continued his sensational start by allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 7-1 win Friday before Chicago was blanked 17-0 on Saturday -- its worst shutout defeat since a 22-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 16, 1975.

The Cubs overcame a 4-0 deficit Sunday, when Matt Mervis hit an RBI single in the seventh and Mike Tauchman laced a three-run homer in the eighth.

"I thought we had a chance there if we just kind of (kept) it close," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "And we got a big swing from Mike."

But Chicago went down in order in the ninth against Kenley Jansen and Mark Leiter Jr. didn't retire a batter in the bottom of the inning, when Tyler O'Neill's bloop single scored Jarren Duran from third base.

The back-to-back losses followed a four-game winning streak for the Cubs, who have yet to suffer a three-game skid this season.

Severino took the loss Tuesday, when he allowed three runs over six innings as the Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants 5-1. He is 0-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

Taillon earned the win Wednesday after giving up two runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings in the Cubs' 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros. He is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

