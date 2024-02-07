As the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres prepare for the middle game of their three-game series Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas, the stories of who's out of the lineup and who's getting ready to return are as notable as who's playing in the game.

Texas has won its past two games -- 11-2 Sunday on the road against the Baltimore Orioles and 7-0 Tuesday night in this series opener -- without shortstop Corey Seager. The veteran was drilled in the left wrist Saturday against the Orioles and hasn't played since.

An MRI revealed no fracture, but there is no timetable for Seager's return to the lineup.

"He's day to day," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's doing better. He took some swings (Tuesday), so we're getting good news on that end."

Still, Texas opted to call up infielder Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock and send down left-handed reliever Brock Burke to fortify its lineup. Ornelas played Tuesday night and knocked in his first MLB run with a sixth-inning double that capped the Rangers' scoring.

Texas also will get reinforcements for its pitching staff soon. Reliever Josh Sborz (rotator cuff) continues a rehab assignment at Round Rock, having pitched 5 1/3 innings over six appearances since June 16. Starter Tyler Mahle (UCL sprain) began a rehab assignment Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Rangers will hope for a series win behind right-hander Jon Gray (3-4, 3.77 ERA), who's coming off an 11-2 pounding Thursday night by the Orioles. Gray was tagged for nine hits and eight runs over five innings with a walk and a strikeout.

But Gray has a track record of success against San Diego, dating to his days with the Colorado Rockies. He's 12-6 with a 2.99 ERA in 25 outings, striking out 159 hitters in 144 2/3 innings.

As for the Padres, they might get second baseman Xander Bogaerts back sooner than anticipated. Bogaerts is on the verge of starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso this week, according to manager Mike Shildt.

Bogaerts (shoulder) was injured May 20 in Atlanta and was projected by some to be out until August. One adjustment he intends to make is using a two-hand follow-through on his swing instead of letting his right hand come off the bat, as he has most of his career.

Catcher Luis Campusano (thumb) started a rehab stint Monday at Single-A Lake Elsinore as a designated hitter and caught Tuesday night, hitting a three-run homer for his first hit. He could return to San Diego as soon as Friday, when it starts an eight-game homestand ahead of the All-Star break.

The Padres hope to return to the win column Wednesday night behind rookie right-hander Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.25 ERA), who got his first MLB win June 25 in a 9-7 verdict over the Washington Nationals.

Consecutive losses aside -- the Padres lost 4-1 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday -- San Diego still has gone 9-3 in its past 12 games, averaging more than six runs per game despite missing key members of its lineup.

"It's not going to just take one or two guys to carry a team," third baseman Manny Machado said. "It takes all 40 guys on the roster to win a season, to win a postseason, to win a World Series."

