The calendar turns to August on Thursday when the Los Angeles Angels oppse the Colorado Rockies in the decisive game of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif., but for Angels right fielder Jo Adell, it's never too late to try something new.

In spring training, Adell tinkered with eliminating a leg kick -- which he has used his entire career, per the Orange County Register -- in the batter's box but has stayed with it. That is, until Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

Adell has been working with Angels hitting coaches Johnny Washington and Tim Laker and finally put it into practice on Tuesday, lifting his heel up but keeping his toe in contact with the ground instead of the leg kick, in which he would lift his foot approximately 12 inches.

The result was a success. Adell reached base three times in five plate appearances, including hitting a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of the Angels' 10-7 win.

"We're trying to find a way to essentially get in rhythm and simplify," Adell said. "I've kind of battled with what that looks like. Obviously, my leg kick, when it's on, it's great, and when it's not, it can be detrimental. So, we're trying to kind of find that middle ground.

"We think we're kind of working with something that we like. For me, I'm not going to go out and do something that I can't compete with. And we got to a point where, (Tuesday) I knew I could compete with the move that I had."

Adell has had an up-and-down season, as he is hitting just .192 but is tied for the team lead with 16 home runs. He went 0-for-2 with a walk on Wednesday in Los Angeles' 2-1 loss to the Rockies.

Adell plans to continue his approach without the leg kick for now.

"I'm watching myself miss pitches that I shouldn't be missing," Adell said. "It got to the point where you draw a line in the sand and say (the change is) the best thing. I think this is something I can be more consistent with."

He will hope to offer offensive support for right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA), who will start Thursday for Los Angeles. Fulmer is coming off a no-decision against the Oakland A's on Friday, when he permitted three runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Fulmer has made one career appearance against Colorado, a relief outing in 2021 during which he allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.99 ERA), who will oppose Fulmer, is winless in his last 18 starts despite pitching well in several games. His only win of the season came on April 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five July starts, Feltner went 0-3 despite compiling a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

"That's a good month," Feltner said. "My (velocity) is down. I'm typically very velo-driven. If I'm able to have a (2.51 ERA) with not much velo, maybe that's good. Some of my best games are ones where I didn't have my best fastball, with (catcher Jacob) Stallings being able to identify what's working. That has been huge."

Feltner has never faced the Angels.

--Field Level Media