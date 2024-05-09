A pair of rookie pitchers making their second career starts face off when the Texas Rangers oppose the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA) gets the ball for the Rangers (68-73).

The 29-year-old right-hander is scheduled to make his first start since his major league debut May 26. In that outing against the Minnesota Twins, Garabito allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings during a no-decision. In 10 relief appearances since, Garabito has surrendered four earned runs in 14 innings (2.57 ERA).

Friday will be his first career appearance against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60 ERA) gets the start for the Angels (58-82) after making his major league debut on Aug. 30. The 22-year-old lefty gave up seven runs (two earned) over five innings against the Seattle Mariners, becoming the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to appear in the major leagues.

With each team out of the postseason picture, Friday will serve as a showcase for the young arms heading into next year. Texas is 7 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West and eight behind in the AL wild-card race. The Angels are 17 and 17 1/2 games behind, respectively.

The Rangers took the first game of the four-game series on Thursday. Adolis Garcia's 22nd homer of the year accounted for all of Texas' runs in a 3-1 victory. Cody Bradford threw six quality innings for the Rangers, who have won eight of 10 games, their best 10-game span this season.

"Winning makes things easier. No doubt, it always does," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "It just brings a good vibe, confidence and a feeling that you're going to go out there and win a ballgame. When you're not doing that, sure, you have to fight and power through it."

The reigning World Series champions haven't been over .500 since May 18, and they are in jeopardy of becoming the first team since the 2020 Washington Nationals to miss the playoffs the year after winning it all.

The Angels, with the Thursday loss, clinched their ninth consecutive losing season. A .414 winning percentage has Los Angeles on track for its worst season since finishing 47-68 in the strike-shortened 1994 campaign.

One bright spot for the Angels, who last appeared in the postseason in 2014, has been the play of shortstop Zach Neto. After going 3-for-4 on Thursday, the second-year player is batting .257 with 20 homers and 27 stolen bases. The 23-year-old looks to be a fixture in the Angels' lineup for years to come.

"What he's doing this year is his first time doing it at the major league level," Los Angeles manager Ron Washington said. "That's what it's all about, growing. ... He's going to be a tremendous ballplayer and he's going to be around here with the Angels for a long time."

Texas has taken four of seven meetings from the Angels this season with six games left to play between the clubs.

--Field Level Media