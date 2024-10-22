Resale ticket prices for Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to rise.

On StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $1,211 apiece to attend Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. According to the Associated Press, StubHub confirmed the 2024 World Series has outpaced the 2023 installment and could be four times higher than the pace of the 2022 World Series.

In addition, ticket prices for Game 3-5 -- which takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York -- are 40% higher than any of the four games in Los Angeles.

Vivid Seats currently has the cheapest ticket listed at $1,191 for Game 1. However, Vivid Seats told the AP the average ticket price for the 2024 World Series is $1,368. That's double the price of the $685 average price that was seen for last year's World Series matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Vivid Seats also stated the average ticket price for Game was $1,302, while the average ticket price for Game 2 was $1,443. Game 3 at Yankee Stadium is selling for an average ticket price of $1,389;

To reach this point, the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in six games in the National League Championship Series, while the Yankees handled the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the American League Championship Series. The 2024 World Series begins Friday night at Dodger Stadium.