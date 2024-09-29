Aaron Judge home runs: Yankees slugger misses out on 60 homers, his own American League HR record

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge fell short of the hallowed 60-home run mark in 2024, as well as his own American League record. Of course, that's not to say it was a disappointing year. Instead, Judge socked a major league-leading 58 home runs, taking the Yankees to the best record in the AL and a Wild Card Series bye.

Only Mark McGwire (twice) and Sammy Sosa (three times) have gotten to the 60-homer barrier multiple times. Judge's 62 in 2022 is the American League record, breaking Roger Maris' 61. A weird quirk? The top six seasons all came on the National League side and the other three 60-homer seasons were completed by Yankees players.

Here's the list of 60-homer seasons in MLB history:

MLB single-season home run leaderboard

1. Barry Bonds: 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire: 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa: 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire: 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa: 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa: 63, 1999

7. Aaron Judge: 62, 2022

8. Roger Maris: 61, 1961

9. Babe Ruth: 60, 1927

Judge followed up his 62-homer season with a torrid pace in 2023. Through 49 games last season, he had 19 homers. He was on pace to top 50 homers again, but he injured his big toe and had to settle for 37 home runs in 106 games and 367 at-bats (a 57-homer pace over a 162-game season).

This season, he started slow. Through 24 games, Judge was hitting .180/.315/.348 with three home runs. Between April 25 and Aug. 31, he went .364/.497/.804 with 47 home runs in 109 games. September, though, did him no favors and he finished the month with just seven, giving him 58 on the year.

Aaron Judge 2024 home runs by month

March/April: 6

May: 14

June: 11

July: 8

August: 12

September: 7

And here's a look at his pace vs. his 2022 pace:

Aaron Judge home run pace

Single-season AL home run leaderboard

1. Aaron Judge: 62, 2022

2. Roger Maris: 61, 1961

3. Babe Ruth: 60, 1927

4. Babe Ruth: 59, 1921

T5. Aaron Judge, 58, 2024

T5. Jimmie Foxx: 58, 1932

T5. Hank Greenberg: 58, 1938

7. Alex Rodriguez: 57, 2002

T8. Ken Griffey, Jr.: 56, 1997

T8. Ken Griffey, Jr.: 56, 1998