Los Angeles Angels star and franchise icon Mike Trout has expressed a willingness to move off of center field and instead play an outfield corner or DH in an effort to stay healthy.

Via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Trout on Monday addressed the possibility of a position switch:

"I think everything's on the table. Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day. Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."

Trout is out for the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. That furthers a recent trend of health woes for the three-time American League MVP and future Hall of Famer. All those injuries have greatly limited him in recent seasons and thus taken a big bite out of his overall value. Take a look at Trout's games played in each of the last four seasons:

2021: 36 games

2022: 119 games

2023: 82 games

2024: 29 games

Given that Trout is now 33 years of age and under contract through the 2030 season, it's indeed probably time for him to take on a less demanding role in the field in the name of better health and improved durability. Trout's been a primary center fielder in each of his 14 MLB seasons, but manning an up-the-middle position can be an onerous thing for a player well into his thirties – especially one with a long history of soft-tissue injuries.

Trout can still produce at a high-level at the plate – this season he had 10 home runs and an OPS+ of 138 in those 29 games – and maybe as a corner outfielder and or DH he'll be able to be in the lineup more often.