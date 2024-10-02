The third-seeded Houston Astros will look to stay alive and even their best-of-three series when they battle the sixth-seeded Detroit Tigers in American League Wild Card action on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit held on for a 3-1 win in Tuesday's series opener. The Tigers (86-76), who went 48-30 since July 1, are making their first postseason appearance since 2014, when they lost in three games in the American League Division Series to the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros (88-73), who won the AL West for the seventh time in the last eight years, including the last four, have reached the playoffs for the eighth consecutive time. Houston leads the all-time series 50-39, including a 26-18 edge in games played at home. Tyler Holton is expected to start for Detroit, while Houston is expect to start Hunter Brown.

Tigers vs. Astros money line: Detroit +143, Houston -170

Tigers vs. Astros over-under: 7.5 runs

Tigers vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+128)

DET: The Tigers have covered the run line in 49 of their last 75 games (+21.75 units)

HOU: The Astros have hit the game total under in 83 of their last 144 games (+19.85 units)

Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is off to a hot start to the playoffs. He was 2-for-4 with a double in the Game 1 loss. He finished the regular season batting .308 with 34 doubles, two triples, 35 homers, 86 RBI and 88 runs scored. In 28 career games against the Tigers, Alvarez is batting .273 with five doubles, four homers and 22 RBI.

Catcher Yainer Diaz is also among Houston's top offensive threats. In the series opener, Diaz was 1-for-3 with an RBI and one walk. In 148 appearances this season, he hit .299 with 29 doubles, three triples, 16 homers, 84 RBI and 70 runs scored. He has hit Detroit pitching well in his career. In 10 games against the Tigers, he is hitting .281 with one double, one homer and five RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Tigers

Left fielder Riley Greene has been among Detroit's top hitters this season. In 137 regular-season games, he hit .262 with 27 doubles, six triples, 24 homers and 74 RBI with 82 runs scored. He doubled in the series opener. Greene has feasted on Astros pitching in his career. In 15 games against Houston, he is hitting .321 with two doubles, one triple, three homers and 10 RBI.

Rookie second baseman Colt Keith is off to a fast start to his career. In 148 games this season, he batted .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 13 homers and 61 RBI with 54 runs scored. He drew 36 walks and stole seven bases. In the Game 1 win, he was 0-for-1, but walked twice. See which team to pick here.

