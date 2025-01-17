The Athletics, now two months away from beginning their inaugural season in Sacramento, announced several uniform tweaks on Friday ahead of the 2025 campaign. The most notable among them: a No. 24 patch in honor of Hall of Fame outfielder A's franchise legend Rickey Henderson, who died in December at the age of 65.

The A's also showed off a new left sleeve patch depicting the Tower Bridge, located beyond Sutter Health Park's right-field wall, with "Sacramento" written beneath in script. (Observant readers will note that, despite the homage to their host, the A's are not officially calling themselves the Sacramento Athletics.) Here's a look:

The A's jerseys had long featured a patch depicting an alternate logo, an elephant standing on a baseball while holding a bat with its trunk. As MLB.com detailed in 2021, said patch (inspired by a John McGraw quip in the early 1900s) became a fixture in Oakland after its introduction in the '80s: "It wasn't until after Finley sold the team to the Haas Family in '80 that the elephant made its return. The logo was placed on the left sleeve of all iterations of A's uniforms and was embraced by fans in Oakland."

It's unclear if the A's intend to bring back the elephant, either in 2026 or after completing their planned relocation to Las Vegas, Nevada, or if they'll leave that particular icon in Oakland.

Remember, the A's will spend at least the next three seasons playing their home games at a Triple-A field in Sacramento while construction begins on a new ballpark located just off the Las Vegas Strip. Once the new stadium is complete, the A's will then move in to finish their multi-city, multi-step relocation process.