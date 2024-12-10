The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring infielder Andrés Giménez from the Cleveland Guardians, ESPN reports.

Giménez, 26, is coming off a 2024 season in Cleveland in which he slashed .252/.298/.340 (82 OPS+) with nine home runs and 30 stolen bases. For his career, Giménez has an OPS+ of 101 with a WAR of 18.6 across parts of five MLB seasons. He's also a standout defender at second base and has three straight Gold Gloves to his credit. In 2022, what may stand as a career year with the bat for Giménez, he earned an All-Star selection and finished sixth in the American League MVP vote.

Giménez is going into the third-year of a seven-year, $107.5 million contract extension. He's owed roughly $97 million over the next five seasons, and his contract includes $23 million team option/$2.5 million buyout for 2030. The Blue Jays were in need of stability and improved defense at second base, and Giménez certainly provides that.

He'll now join a Blue Jays infield anchored by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette, both of whom are free agents after the 2025 season.

The Blue Jays will also be receiving right-hander Nick Sandlin, The Athletic reports. Sandlin, who turns 28 in January. In four MLB seasons, has pitched exclusively in relief with a 3.27 ERA and 4.41 FIP across 195 ⅓ innings.

On the Cleveland side, ESPN reports that 1B/2B Spencer Horwitz is part of the return. Horwitz, 27, bats from the left side and has a slash line of .264/.355/.428 across parts of two big-league seasons.

Toronto was heavily involved in the bidding for top free agent Juan Soto, who eventually agreed to a $765 million deal with the Mets. The trade for Giménez marks the Jays first major move since their efforts to sign Soto came to grief. Doubtless, it will not be their last as they attempt to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season.