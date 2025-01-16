Legendary Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker died at the age of 90 on Thursday, and the tributes to his iconic career have already come pouring in. Everyone from the Brewers to Major League Baseball to J.J. Watt has offered up kind words about Uecker.

Following his own MLB career, Uecker spent 54 seasons as the play-by-play announcer for the Brewers. In that time Uecker became one of the most famous voices in baseball history, and he found success in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his lengthy career in broadcasting, Uecker showed off his comedic acting chops in the "Major League" movies and the sitcom "Mr. Belvedere." Uecker also made multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.

In 2003, Uecker was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and won the Ford C. Frick Award, which annually honors the broadcaster who has made "major contributions to baseball." The Brewers unveiled a statue of Uecker outside American Family Field in 2012.

Uecker called games for the Brewers through the 2024 season, and he was even present for the team's locker room after it clinched the NL Central.

In a lengthy statement, the Brewers honored their iconic broadcaster, saying he provided the soundtrack to so many seasons over the years.

"Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss," the Brewers wrote in a statement. "He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends."

Following Uecker's death the tributes to him came pouring in from around the league and from some other big names in sports.

Milwaukee Brewers

MLB

Uecker played Harry Doyle, the play-by-play announcer for the then Cleveland Indians in the "Major League" film series.

J.J. Watt

Watt is a Wisconsin native, and like so many others, grew up listening to Uecker's voice on the call for Brewers games.

Green Bay Packers

As a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Uecker won the 1964 World Series. He served as the backup to starting catcher Tim McCarver, who also went into broadcasting after his playing career.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Mets play-by-play announcer Howie Rose

Current and former MLB players