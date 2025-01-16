Legendary Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker died at the age of 90 on Thursday, and the tributes to his iconic career have already come pouring in. Everyone from the Brewers to Major League Baseball to J.J. Watt has offered up kind words about Uecker.
Following his own MLB career, Uecker spent 54 seasons as the play-by-play announcer for the Brewers. In that time Uecker became one of the most famous voices in baseball history, and he found success in the entertainment industry.
In addition to his lengthy career in broadcasting, Uecker showed off his comedic acting chops in the "Major League" movies and the sitcom "Mr. Belvedere." Uecker also made multiple appearances on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson.
In 2003, Uecker was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and won the Ford C. Frick Award, which annually honors the broadcaster who has made "major contributions to baseball." The Brewers unveiled a statue of Uecker outside American Family Field in 2012.
Uecker called games for the Brewers through the 2024 season, and he was even present for the team's locker room after it clinched the NL Central.
In a lengthy statement, the Brewers honored their iconic broadcaster, saying he provided the soundtrack to so many seasons over the years.
"Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss," the Brewers wrote in a statement. "He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends."
Following Uecker's death the tributes to him came pouring in from around the league and from some other big names in sports.
Our statement on the passing of Bob Uecker: pic.twitter.com/OGbzM8QL11— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 16, 2025
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Uecker, a legendary ambassador for our game.— MLB (@MLB) January 16, 2025
After a six-year playing career with the Braves, Cardinals and Phillies from 1962-67, Uecker spent more than half a century as “Voice of the Brewers” beginning in 1971.
Uecker played Harry Doyle, the play-by-play announcer for the then Cleveland Indians in the "Major League" film series.
The Cleveland Guardians are saddened by the passing of a baseball legend, Bob Uecker.— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 16, 2025
From "juuust a bit outside" to celebrating the division win, his character, Harry Doyle, became a Cleveland legend.
Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and the baseball community. pic.twitter.com/QxNEiZmyTc
Watt is a Wisconsin native, and like so many others, grew up listening to Uecker's voice on the call for Brewers games.
An absolute Legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 16, 2025
Rest in Peace Bob.
Thanks for all the memories.
Legend.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 16, 2025
As a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Uecker won the 1964 World Series. He served as the backup to starting catcher Tim McCarver, who also went into broadcasting after his playing career.
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer and baseball icon Bob Uecker today.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 16, 2025
Uecker played two seasons in St. Louis and was part of our 1964 World Series team. His wit, humor, and deep love of the game will be dearly missed by baseball fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/6N6WS1qrgo
The city is enormously saddened with news of Bob Uecker’s passing. Bob was Milwaukee baseball. His laugh-out-loud self-deprecation brought enjoyment for fans of baseball, TV sitcoms, and national talk shows. He loved baseball, the Brewers and Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/PoZgZ5B7Uv— Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorMKE) January 16, 2025
He was the best. Any conversation I ever had with him ended with laughter and a smile, but that doesn’t take into account what a warm, wonderful person he was. As genuine as they come. It was an absolute privilege to have known him. RIP, my friend. https://t.co/kNhQMT1Ppq— Howie Rose (@HowieRose) January 16, 2025
The Dodgers mourn the passing of the beloved Bob Uecker, who brought such joy to baseball fans of all generations. We extend our sympathies to his friends and family. https://t.co/YIMDyzG9hh— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 16, 2025
Bob’s voice was iconic to Milwaukee baseball and beloved by many baseball fans alike. Despite being on the other side of the lines, his rendition of the seventh inning stretch at Wrigley Field was always a memorable one.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 16, 2025
Our thoughts are with the Uecker family, friends and… https://t.co/JNl59K22Qx
We join the entire baseball community in mourning the passing of the legendary Bob Uecker, whose distinct style and personality captivated generations of baseball fans.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) January 16, 2025
We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his friends, family and loved ones. https://t.co/zgKugWXDS3
We’ll miss seeing Bob around the ballpark. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, fans and the Brewers organization. https://t.co/SaIxQqKAzU— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 16, 2025
In every moment of elation, there was no one better to have around than Bob Uecker.— Brent Suter (@bruter24) January 16, 2025
In every low moment, there was no one whose arm around the shoulder and uplifting words meant more than Bob Uecker’s.
Today we lost an absolute legend and treasured human being. RIP Bob🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wd1g1zGFGG
It’s a sad day for baseball. Bob was so good to me in my short time with the Brewers and even more so as my career transitioned to the broadcast side of the game. Rest in peace to a true baseball lifer and legend of the sport. https://t.co/6gWIQAlBHJ— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) January 16, 2025