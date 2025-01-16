Legendary broadcaster and former big-league player Bob Uecker died on Thursday at age 90, the Milwaukee Brewers announced. He had been battling small cell lung cancer since early 2023, his family revealed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob. To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more," his family said in a statement.

"He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours."

Uecker, it should be noted, was a big-league player well before he became a personality. He debuted during the 1962 season, appearing in 33 games with the then-Milwaukee Braves. He would go on to make 297 career appearances, hitting .200/.293/.287 with 14 home runs. Uecker won a World Series ring as a member of the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals while, coincidentally, serving as Tim McCarver's backup. (The late McCarver would go on to enjoy his own broadcasting career.)

After retiring, Uecker would find himself working in baseball and entertainment alike. He made severall appearances a year on Johnny Carson's "The Tonight Show," and was hired by future MLB commissioner Bud Selig as a scout for the Brewers. "Worst scout I ever had," Selig later joked. "We sent him up to the Northern League, and the next thing I know (general manager) Frank Lane comes raging into my office asking what kind of scout I hired. The report was smeared with gravy and mashed potatoes."

Uecker eventually transitioned to the booth, spending more than 50 years calling games for Milwaukee. He became known for, among other things, his self-deprecating humor. He once recounted a tryout he had as a pitcher with the Braves: "All of a sudden, [pitching coach Johnny] Cooney says, 'All right, now let me see your good fastball.' I said, 'I have been throwing my good fastball!' And he says, 'Well, then I recommend you get a job.'"

Uecker would later say of the contract he inked with the Braves that included a $3,000 signing bonus: "That bothered my dad at the time because he didn't have that kind of dough, but he eventually scraped it up."

Uecker was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003 after winning the Ford C. Frick Award, which annually honors a broadcaster who made "major contributions to baseball." The Brewers have since installed a statue of Uecker at American Family Field in Milwaukee. "I can't think of a better place to put it," he said. "It's great for the fans and even better for the pigeons."

Milwaukee released a statement Thursday morning, calling Uecker "the light of the Brewers" and "the soundtrack of our summers." Here's the statement in full:

"Today we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words. There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives."

"It's special every time he's around. You shouldn't take it for granted," Brewers star Christian Yelich said of Uecker in October. "He means a lot to this place. Anybody that's spent any amount of time here knows how special Bob is."

Uecker was also widely known for his fictional role in the broadcast booth, as he played Cleveland announcer Harry Doyle in the 1989 baseball comedy "Major League" and its two sequels.