Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz has died at the age of 37, the club announced on Tuesday night.

The Orioles' statement reads in full:

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz. "A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. "Brian's family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Matusz, who last appeared in Major League Baseball in 2016, was originally a No. 4 overall pick by the Orioles out of the University of San Diego in 2008. He reached the majors in 2009 and eventually spent parts of eight major-league seasons with the Orioles. At the end of his career, Matusz made a single appearance with the Chicago Cubs.

Over that span, he had a 27-41 record and registered a career ERA of 4.92 with 462 strikeouts in 528 2/3 innings. Of his 280 games pitched, 69 were starts. Matusz finished fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year vote in 2010 and made seven career postseason relief appearances for Baltimore.