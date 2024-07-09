Boasting the best record in all of baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies aren't exactly starved for good news, but on Tuesday they got some anyway – the return of two of the best hitters. The club has activated first baseman Bryce Harper and DH Kyle Schwarber from the injured list. Harper and Schwarber return just in time for a three-game home series against the fellow powerhouse Dodgers that begins Tuesday night.

To create space on the active roster for the slugging duo, the Phils also optioned infielder Kody Clemens back to Triple-A and designated outfielder David Dahl for assignment.

Harper has been out since June 27 because of a hamstring injury. In 76 games this season, he's slashed .303/.399/.582 (175 OPS+) with 20 homers. All of that makes him one of the most productive hitters in the league and, even with the missed time, a National League MVP candidate as the break draws near. Harper recently claimed the starting first base job for the NL All-Star team.

As for Schwarber, he's also been sidelined since June 27, albeit with a groin injury. In 2024 thus far, he has a line of .250/.373/.447 (133 OPS+) with 17 home runs in 79 games. His 59 walks still lead the NL.

The Phillies enter the clash against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers with a record of 58-32 and a 7 1/2-game lead over the Braves in the NL East.