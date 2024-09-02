The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers meet in a key National League Central Division matchup on Monday afternoon. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati, while St. Louis has won three of its last four series and cruised to a 14-7 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Cardinals (69-68), third in the NL Central, are 31-28 in day games and are 19-23 within the division. The Brewers (80-57), first in the division, are 37-23 during the day and 29-17 against the NL Central.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 250-201, and have won three of the past four games against the Brewers. Milwaukee is a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Brewers odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Cardinals vs. Brewers money line: St. Louis +143, Milwaukee -170

Cardinals vs. Brewers over-under: 8 runs

Cardinals vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+128)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the game total over in 37 of their last 66 games (+4.60 units)

MIL: The Brewers have hit the money line in 80 of their last 136 games (+16.55 units)

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Freddy Peralta (9-7, 3.70 ERA) to the mound. In 27 starts this season, Peralta has pitched 148.1 innings, allowing 120 hits, 61 earned runs and 56 walks, while striking out 172. The seven-year veteran has won three of his last four decisions, including a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. In that game, he allowed just two hits over six innings with three walks and eight strikeouts. This will be his fourth start against the Cardinals this season. He has yet to receive a decision. In a 3-0 Brewers loss at St. Louis on Aug. 22, Peralta pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio has been on a tear the second half of the season. He was batting .209 on June 7, but has since raised his average to .276. In 123 games, he has 22 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 63 RBI and 66 runs scored. The 20-year-old has hits in nine of his last 10 games, including six in a row. In Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds, he was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and two runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Right-hander Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.80 ERA) will start for St. Louis. He has appeared in 24 games, making 15 starts, and has allowed 87 hits and 39 earned runs with 35 walks and 68 strikeouts in 92.1 innings. He has won his last two decisions, but is coming off a no-decision in a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. In that game, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out three. In 12 games against Milwaukee, he has pitched 17.2 innings, all in relief, with a 4.08 ERA.

Shortstop Masyn Winn is among the top Cardinals' hitters this season. He was 2-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including five multi-hit performances. In a 7-4 loss to the Padres on Aug. 26, he was 3-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. In 128 games this season, he is hitting .283 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 homers, 49 RBI and 68 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

