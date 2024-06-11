The 2024 College World Series field is set as four teams from the SEC join four teams from the ACC in Omaha. Play begins Friday, June 14, with the CWS finals running from Saturday, June 22 through the 24th if a third game is needed. Tennessee held off a pesky Evansville squad in the Super Regionals and the Vols, the nation's top seed, enter the CWS 2024 as the favorite.

They are +290 in the latest 2024 College World Series odds, followed closely by two other SEC teams, Texas A&M (+330) and Kentucky (+500). North Carolina has the lowest odds among the ACC squads at +600, with NC State (+1100) and Florida (+1200) listed as the biggest longshots in the field. Before making any 2024 CWS picks, be sure to see the college baseball predictions from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

A former Phoenix sports radio host and TV analyst, Eric joined SportsLine in 2022 and quickly became a fixture on the "Early Edge," the popular daily betting show that airs at 10 a.m. ET on SportsLine's YouTube page. Specializing in college sports, EC went 39-23 ATS (+13.65 units) in the 2023 college football season.

Now, he has revealed his top 2024 CWS futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2024 College World Series predictions

One of Cohen's top 2024 CWS futures picks: He's fading the top-seeded and favored Vols. Tennessee has become a power under head coach Tony Vitello since 2018. They were SEC regular season and tournament champions this year and they largely rolled through Regional and Super Regional play, losing just one game during that span.

However, they haven't tasted much success in Omaha in their previous two appearances under Vitello (2021, 2023), winning just one game. "The pitching isn't as dominant as the last several years as evidenced by No. 4 seed Evansville scoring 16 runs in the first two games of their Super Regional series," Cohen told SportsLine. "I predict that Tennessee won't win more than one game against ACC foes Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia." See Cohen's best bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 CWS bets

Cohen has locked in his best bet and a longshot to target, saying this team is "being disrespected by the oddsmakers." See who it is at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2024 College World Series, and which longshot could bring a big return? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the handicapper with a track record of dominating collegiate picks.

2024 College World Series futures odds

See picks at SportsLine

Tennessee +290

Texas A&M +330

Kentucky +500

North Carolina +600

Florida State +750

Virginia +900

NC State +1100

Florida +1200