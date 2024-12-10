Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg announced on Tuesday that his prostate cancer has relapsed and has spread to other organs. Sandberg noted that he will undergo "more intensive treatment." He also vowed to "continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this."

Here's Sandberg's statement in whole:

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share an update on my prostate cancer. Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs. This means that I'm back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family."

Sandberg, 65, first announced his cancer diagnosis in January. In August, after undergoing treatment, he announced that he had been declared cancer-free.

Sandberg appeared in parts of 16 big-league seasons, with 15 of those coming as part of the Cubs. (He was originally a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization.) He compiled 10 All-Star Game appearances, nine Gold Glove and seven Silver Slugger Awards, and the 1984 National League Most Valuable Player Award. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2005, receiving more than 76% of the votes in his third year on the ballot.

Sandberg also served as a manager, guiding the Phillies for parts of three seasons from 2013-15.