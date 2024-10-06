Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

All four League Division Series got underway Saturday

The 2024 MLB playoffs continue Saturday with Game 1 of the four Division Series. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all advanced out of the Wild Card Series, and now the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies enter the mix. Those four teams finished with one of the two best records in their league and had a Wild Card Series bye. Vacation's over. It's go time.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five series, or 72%. There have been 40 sweeps. Winning Game 1 does not automatically lead to a series win, but it sure does give you a nice advantage. Another fun fact? Saturday is the first time the Yankees and Mets will play a playoff game on the same day since Oct. 7, 2006. This is only the third time the two New York teams have been in the postseason in the same year since 2006 (also 2015 and 2022).

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

Saturday's ALDS, NLDS scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Saturday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

Dodgers rally to take lead

The Dodgers are, unsurprisingly, not going quietly. They have chased Dylan Cease from the game in the fourth inning. A Tommy Edman bunt single and then Miguel Rojas single to left field is what did the job there. Lefty Adrian Morejon came in to face Shohei Ohtani, who singled to load the bases. A passed ball allowed a run to score, making it 5-4 Padres. That left first base open and the Padres put Mookie Betts on. Freddie Freeman then grounded into a fielder's choice with Donovan Solano ranging and making a really tough throw to home plate for the force out, preserving the Padres' lead. 

Not for long, though. 

Teoscar Hernández singled to center and Padres rookie Jackson Merrill -- remember, he was a shortstop until spring training -- misplayed the ball. Two runs scored and the Dodgers now lead 6-5. 

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 2:29 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Dodgers have taken the lead

Teoscar Hernández with a single to center that gets by Jackson Merrill. It's 6-5 Los Angeles. 

 
Another pitching change

With the Padres still leading 5-4 and the Dodgers having the bases loaded and two out, the Padres are going to Jeremiah Estrada to face Teoscar Hernández. 

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 2:27 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Great play by Solano and Higashioka ...

To get that out at home: 

Confirmed on review. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 2:26 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Ohtani with his second hit of the night

A single to load the bases with one out in the fourth.

 
Yeah, Cease had labored and this would've been the third time through.

 
I like the hook here. I don't think you can let Ohtani have the platoon advantage in this spot, especially since Cease hasn't looked his best tonight. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 2:15 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Dodgers threatening again in the fourth

Tying run is on, Ohtani is due up. Shildt is going to the bullpen.

 
Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 2:06 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:06 pm EDT
 
Bobby Witt Jr. 

He went 0 for 5 in the Royals' Game 1 loss tonight. He had just two 0-for-5 games during the regular season. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 2:02 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:02 pm EDT
 
Yankees take Game 1, beat Royals 6-5

In one of the most back-and-forth postseason games ever, the Yankees outlasted the Royals on Saturday night, and have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. The five lead changes in Game 1 are the most ever in a postseason game. Ever! That's hard to believe.

The Yankees and Royals traded runs in the middle innings, with Gleyber Torres and MJ Melendez each socking two-run dingers into Yankee Stadium's short right field porch. The game's decisive blow came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Alex Verdugo poked a two-out single to left to drive in Jazz Chisholm Jr., giving the Yankees a 6-5 lead.

Earlier in the inning Chisholm reached on a single and stole second. It was a bang-bang play at second, close enough that the Royals reviewed it, but the call stood and Chisholm remained at second. Verdugo then cashed him in. The Yankees opted to play Verdugo over Jasson Domínguez largely for defensive reasons, and that paid off. He also made a sliding catch earlier in the game:

Truth be told, Game 1 could have been a lot more lopsided. The Yankees were fortunate to escape with the one-run win. They stranded multiple runners in the first, fourth, and fifth innings, and went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Anthony Volpe also made a crucial error on a potential 6-4-3 double play, which led directly to runs for Kansas City.

Gerrit Cole was not sharp -- the reigning AL Cy Young winner allowed four runs (three earned) and nine baserunners in five innings -- and the Yankees made several defensive and baserunning mistakes. They opened the door for the Royals several times and made life harder on themselves than it needed to be. The crisp, well-played game this was not for New York.

Sunday is an off-day for both ALDS matchups. The Yankees and Royals will resume this series Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Carlos Rodón and Cole Ragans are the scheduled starters.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 2:00 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Cease now over 70 pitches with two outs in the third.

 
Headed to the ninth in Yankee Stadium

The Royals trail the Yankees, 6-5. Luke Weaver has already gotten one out, so he'll look to pull a Mariano Rivera and nail down a four-out playoff save.

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 1:49 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Freddie Freeman was questionable for this series because of his ankle. Naturally, he just stole a base. 

 
Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 1:47 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Sounds like Yamamoto is done for the night.

 
Padres retake lead

Xander Bogaerts drove in two runs with a two-out double, answering right back after Ohtani's three-run shot the previousy inning tied the game. 

Here it is:

Safe to write that this is not the kind of start the Dodgers wanted from Yoshinobu Yamamoto tonight. Have to wonder if Dave Roberts will be going to the bullpen sooner than later.

It's now 5-3 San Diego.

 
That strikeout by Luke Weaver happened right after the Yankee Stadium PA blasted For Whom The Bells Tolls by the greatest band ever. There's a correlation there.

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 1:38 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
 
The Yankees will take a one-run lead to the ninth

At least a one-run lead. Luke Weaver struck out Maikel Garcia to strand a runner at first in the top of the eighth. The Yankees will look to add an insurance run or three here. Weaver will get Massey, Witt, and Pasquantino in the ninth.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 1:37 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:37 pm EDT
 
Quality bat flip

Here's a good view from the umpire cam of Shohei Ohtani's first career playoff homer and ensuing bat flip: 

It is 3-3 in Dodger Stadium.

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 1:33 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:33 pm EDT
 
Shohei Ohtani homers, ties game

The Padres had a 3-0 lead before the Dodgers' half of the second inning. L.A. got two baserunners on but then made two outs. Shohei Ohtani came to the plate and tied the game with one swing of the bat. 

That was only his second career plate appearance in the MLB playoffs. He flied out in his first, so this means it was his first career postseason hit, home run, run scored and RBI. In all likelihood, there'll be plenty more. 

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Dodgers' Ohtani homers

We have a tied game in the second.

 
Huh.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 1:25 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:25 pm EDT
 
Erceg in for Royals

Lucas Erceg is usually the Royals' closer and he comes in here with a runner on second in the seventh. That's how important Game 1 is. Also, there's a day off tomorrow. 

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Cease about to deliver his 40th pitch of the night here in the second inning. 

 
Yankees regain the lead

It's 6-5 after fan favorite Alex Verdugo singled to left to drive in Chisholm. The Yankees went with Verdugo over Jasson Domínguez and it's paying off. He just gave them the lead and he also saved a run (maybe two) with a sliding catch earlier in the game.

The Royals are bringing in Lucas Erceg to face the top of the lineup. Feels like one batter too late. If you were going to bring him in, why not bring him in to face Verdugo with two outs too? That was the big hitter in the inning. Either the inning is over, or Verdugo reaches (if not worse) and things get messier.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 1:19 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:19 pm EDT
 
Dodgers again threatening

Two on to begin the bottom of the second. Tying run up in the form of Tommy Edman.

 
Yankees have yet another runner in scoring position after Jazz Chisholm Jr. stole second with one out in the seventh. The Royals reviewed it, but the call stood.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
It's smooth Jazz time for Yankees

Jazz Chisholm has singled and stolen second, so the Yankees have the go-ahead run in scoring position in the seventh.

Matt Snyder
October 6, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 05, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
