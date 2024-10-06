Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

Dodgers rally to take lead
The Dodgers are, unsurprisingly, not going quietly. They have chased Dylan Cease from the game in the fourth inning. A Tommy Edman bunt single and then Miguel Rojas single to left field is what did the job there. Lefty Adrian Morejon came in to face Shohei Ohtani, who singled to load the bases. A passed ball allowed a run to score, making it 5-4 Padres. That left first base open and the Padres put Mookie Betts on. Freddie Freeman then grounded into a fielder's choice with Donovan Solano ranging and making a really tough throw to home plate for the force out, preserving the Padres' lead.
Not for long, though.
Teoscar Hernández singled to center and Padres rookie Jackson Merrill -- remember, he was a shortstop until spring training -- misplayed the ball. Two runs scored and the Dodgers now lead 6-5.