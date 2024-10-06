Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

Yankees take Game 1, beat Royals 6-5

In one of the most back-and-forth postseason games ever, the Yankees outlasted the Royals on Saturday night, and have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. The five lead changes in Game 1 are the most ever in a postseason game. Ever! That's hard to believe.

The Yankees and Royals traded runs in the middle innings, with Gleyber Torres and MJ Melendez each socking two-run dingers into Yankee Stadium's short right field porch. The game's decisive blow came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Alex Verdugo poked a two-out single to left to drive in Jazz Chisholm Jr., giving the Yankees a 6-5 lead.

Earlier in the inning Chisholm reached on a single and stole second. It was a bang-bang play at second, close enough that the Royals reviewed it, but the call stood and Chisholm remained at second. Verdugo then cashed him in. The Yankees opted to play Verdugo over Jasson Domínguez largely for defensive reasons, and that paid off. He also made a sliding catch earlier in the game:

Truth be told, Game 1 could have been a lot more lopsided. The Yankees were fortunate to escape with the one-run win. They stranded multiple runners in the first, fourth, and fifth innings, and went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Anthony Volpe also made a crucial error on a potential 6-4-3 double play, which led directly to runs for Kansas City.

Gerrit Cole was not sharp -- the reigning AL Cy Young winner allowed four runs (three earned) and nine baserunners in five innings -- and the Yankees made several defensive and baserunning mistakes. They opened the door for the Royals several times and made life harder on themselves than it needed to be. The crisp, well-played game this was not for New York.

Sunday is an off-day for both ALDS matchups. The Yankees and Royals will resume this series Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Carlos Rodón and Cole Ragans are the scheduled starters.