NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees begin their postseason Saturday night with Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals swept the Baltimore Orioles in two games in the Wild Card Series. The Yankees had the American League's best record and thus a Wild Card Series bye, so Saturday will be their first game since last Sunday's regular season finale.

When the Yankees take the field Saturday night for Game 1, Alex Verdugo will be in left field, not top prospect Jasson Domínguez. Here is New York's lineup for the ALDS opener:

"i just felt like this was the way to go for Game 1," manager Aaron Boone said Saturday. "Obviously Alex has been tremendous for us defensively. Even though it's been up and down for him in the second half offensively, I still feel like there's a really good hitter in there who can provide something for us as the bottom (of the lineup)."

Boone added it was a "fairly" easy call to start Verdugo in Game 1. Late in the regular season, Boone said defense would be a major factor in the left field decision, and Verdugo is the superior defender.

Verdugo was New York's primary left fielder during the regular season, though he hasn't hit much the last few months -- he slashed .225/.275/.336 from May 1 onward -- and the Yankees gave Domínguez a look late in September. He didn't perform well offensively either (.192/.333/.327 in 17 games), plus he had a few misplays in the outfield, which led the Yankees back to Verdugo.

Domínguez is on the ALDS roster, so it's possible he will pinch-hit for Verdugo (or someone else) at some point in the Game 1. The Yankees have gotten little offense from left field (.652 OPS), shortstop (.663 OPS), and first base (.619 OPS) this season. The top and middle of their lineup is as good as any team. The bottom, not so much.

Of note: Anthony Rizzo is not on the Yankees' ALDS roster. He was hit by a pitch the final weekend of the regular season and has two broken fingers in his right hand. He worked out during the bye week but is still unable to grip a bat or close a glove properly, so the Yankees left him off the roster. Marcus Stroman also didn't make the cut.