Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from NLDS Game 2 as Shohei Ohtani, L.A. try to extend series lead

Ohtani homered in his postseason debut on Saturday, what might he do as an encore?

Major League Baseball's postseason rolls on Sunday with NLDS Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series after Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his postseason debut on Saturday night.

San Diego is starting veteran righty Yu Darvish in Game 2, while the Dodgers will counter with in-season addition Jack Flaherty. Darvish, 38, is a former Dodger who has made 15 career starts against L.A. He has a 2.27 ERA in those appearances. For those wondering, Shohei Ohtani is 1 for 5 in his career against Darvish, his Japanese countryman. That includes a single and two strikeouts.

Flaherty, for his part, enters having amassed a 3.58 ERA (108 ERA+) and a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 starts with Los Angeles. In six career starts against the Padres he has a 4.45 ERA and a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary throughout the game. Follow along below for updates, highlights, analysis and more.

