Dodgers vs. Padres score: Live updates from NLDS Game 2 as Shohei Ohtani, L.A. try to extend series lead

Major League Baseball's postseason rolls on Sunday with NLDS Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series after Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his postseason debut on Saturday night.

San Diego is starting veteran righty Yu Darvish in Game 2, while the Dodgers will counter with in-season addition Jack Flaherty. Darvish, 38, is a former Dodger who has made 15 career starts against L.A. He has a 2.27 ERA in those appearances. For those wondering, Shohei Ohtani is 1 for 5 in his career against Darvish, his Japanese countryman. That includes a single and two strikeouts.

Flaherty, for his part, enters having amassed a 3.58 ERA (108 ERA+) and a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 starts with Los Angeles. In six career starts against the Padres he has a 4.45 ERA and a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

