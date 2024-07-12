The Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) will look to get back on track before the All-Star break after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies when they travel to take on the Detroit Tigers (45-49). Los Angeles has lost six of its last eight overall, while Detroit has won six of its last seven, It'll be a matchup of lefties on the hill with Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.37 ERA) starting for Detroit and James Paxton (7-2, 4.24 ERA) going for Los Angeles.

First pitch is 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. The latest Dodgers vs. Tigers odds via SportsLine consensus list Detroit as the -139 favorite (risk $139 to win $100). The over/under is 8. Before making any Tigers vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 49-37 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-9 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+1077). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Tigers money line: Tigers -139, Dodgers +118

Dodgers vs. Tigers run line: Tigers -1.5 (+149)

Dodgers vs. Tigers over/under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Top Dodgers vs. Tigers pick

For Tigers vs. Dodgers, one of the top picks from SportsLine's model is that Skubal gives up Over 1.5 earned runs (-167). The model ranks this as a four-star pick (out of five) as it predicts that Skubal gives up 2.3 earned runs.

He has been perhaps the best lefty in baseball during the first half of the season. His 2.37 ERA ranks second in Major League Baseball, while his 132 strikeouts in sixth and his WHIP (0.90) ranks first.

However, this is a very low bar for a dangerous Dodgers lineup to clear. Skubal has given up three earned runs or more in three of his last five starts. Los Angeles also has hit lefties hard this season with a .271 team batting average and an OPS of .801. See more picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Dodgers picks

In addition to that prop pick, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Dodgers vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's 49-37 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.