The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-39) and Detroit Tigers (45-50) get the Saturday MLB schedule underway for Game 2 of their series. Los Angeles rallied in the series opener on Friday, coming from behind for a 4-3 win that snapped their four-game losing streak. Rookie Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will make his second start for the Dodgers, with Detroit scheduled to start rookie Keider Montero (1-2, 4.64 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Tigers money line: Dodgers -135, Tigers +114

Dodgers vs. Tigers run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+121)

Dodgers vs. Tigers over/under: 9 runs

For Tigers vs. Dodgers, one of the top picks from SportsLine's model is that Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman goes Over 1.5 total bases (-101). The model is projecting 1.9 total bases for Freeman and rates this pick as a 4.5 out of 5 stars in confidence.

The veteran lefty's numbers are down just a bit this season compared to his lofty norms, but he still ranks top-20 in MLB in average (.294), RBI (59) and OPS (.896). He broke out of a slump on Friday, recording two hits, including a home run.

This will be Freeman's first career look at Montero, but he's crushing righties this year with a .324 average and a .990 OPS. See more picks at SportsLine.

