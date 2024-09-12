San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb had a lot of fun at the 2024 Home Run Derby -- maybe a little too much fun. Webb said he paid for his big night out in Arlington when he took the mound for the All-Star Game the next day.

Webb came out of the bullpen for the bottom of the third inning, and it did not go well for him. The Giants ace surrendered three runs on three hits before finally getting the third out to end his night.

It would have been fair to assume that Webb's struggles were the result of facing the best hitters in baseball, but it went a little deeper than that. Webb joined "The Chris Rose Rotation" and explained that he hit the open bar a little too hard after the Home Run Derby.

"The best part was the night before the All-Star Game," Webb said. "I got to watch the Home Run Derby and hang out with these guys ... It was probably one of the more hungover days I've been. The day of the All-Star Game. I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience. I was watching the Derby, they had a postgame players' celebration, a party for the players and their families. It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium. Lil Jon is DJing."

The next morning, Webb's wife woke him up at 7 a.m., and he knew then it was going to be fighting a hangover all day.

"I was like, 'Oh no, this is going to be a long day.' And it was a long day."

Webb was still feeling less than 100% when he was called in from the bullpen. While he didn't pitch the best inning of his life, Webb was just happy he was able to perform without getting sick.

"I go from the bullpen, and I jog out to the mound. The only thing I'm thinking is, 'Don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up.' And it's a long jog," Webb said.

Luckily for the Giants, Webb has been in better shape for his regular season appearances. Webb has started 30 games for San Francisco, which leads both leagues, and he has posted a 3.46 ERA and 157 strikeouts.