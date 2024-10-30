Legendary New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling abruptly retired in April of this year, but even that wasn't stopping him from calling Yankees games during this postseason. For the first World Series run since 2009, Sterling and his longtime partner Suzyn Waldman were back together again, right where Yankees fans wanted them.

The Yankees' backs-against-the-wall win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tuesday's Game 4 provided occasion for the 86-year-old Sterling to deliver his famed "Yankees win" call for perhaps the last time. Here's a look and listen as Sterling narrates the final out of the Yankees' 11-4 win to force a Game 5:

Sterling spent more than six decades in broadcasting and at one point called more than 5,000 consecutive Yankees games. Best known for his pun-driven home run calls, Sterling is perhaps most closely associated with the great Yankees teams of the 1990s and early 2000s that featured personalities like Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, and manager Joe Torre. If the Yankees can complete this comeback though after going down 3-0 to the Dodgers, the 2024 club might be more famous than the rest.