The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Friday that they were demoting veteran lefty Jordan Montgomery to the bullpen in favor of righty Ryne Nelson. This time last year, Montgomery was proving to be a key member of the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers. Now, having lost his rotation spot after amassing a 6.44 ERA across 19 starts this season, he's left to wonder what went wrong during the interim period.

Montgomery seemed to settle on one potential factor on Friday, bemoaning how the offseason played out and placing the blame on former agent Scott Boras.

"I had a Zoom call with (the Boston Red Sox during free agency). That's really all I know. It went good," Montgomery told reporters. "I don't know. Obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I'm just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it."

Montgomery was, of course, part of the "Boras Four," a group of accomplished free agents represented by Boras that signed late in the process. None of the quartet -- the other members being fellow starter Blake Snell, third baseman Matt Chapman, and outfielder Cody Bellinger -- signed before pitchers and catchers reported for camp.

At the time, folks wondered how the Boras Four would fare this season following an abbreviated spring training. Because we're about to enter the schedule's final month, and because Montgomery provided us with a convenient framing device, we figured today would be a good time to check in on how the Boras Four have played.

Do note that the players are presented in alphabetical order.

1. Cody Bellinger, OF, Cubs

Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, had his best season in ages in 2023. His 136 OPS+ represented his top mark since he took home the hardware, and his decision to trade power for contact made him one of the top hitters available on the open market. Nevertheless, he didn't ink a three-year deal with the Cubs (which contains opt-outs after each season) until about a month before Opening Day.

Bellinger found himself ready to roll when the season started in more ways than one, posting a higher OPS in April (.760) than he has on the season (.757). Blame that fact on a ghastly June that saw him hit .279/.333/.346 with one home run in 27 games. Bellinger has also required time on the injured list because of rib and finger fractures, though it's impossible to connect either malady to his late signing date.

It's clear that Bellinger won't match last season's output. Still, he has been an above-average hitter on the year (110 OPS+), and he ought to finish with his second-highest Wins Above Replacement tally since that MVP year. The Cubs may have wanted more from him, but it's hard to pin their disappointing season on him alone.

2. Matt Chapman, 3B, Giants

Chapman technically signed a three-year deal (plus a mutual option) with the Giants on March 1, but the contract allowed him to opt out after each season.

Chapman is having his best full season since before the pandemic. He's already cleared the 20-homer mark for the third time in four years, and his .332 on-base percentage is his best figure since 2019. He remains an outstanding defensive third baseman who may well secure his fifth career Gold Glove Award.

We'll note that Chapman was sluggish at the beginning of the season. He entered May with a .651 OPS and 25 more strikeouts than walks. He's since hit .250/.352/.456 with 16 home runs and 49 more strikeouts than walks in 97 games.

Barring Chapman reaching a restructured agreement with the Giants, he's going to opt out -- and he's all but certain to beat last winter's $54 million price tag.

3. Jordan Montgomery, LHP, Diamondbacks

We touched on Montgomery's struggles in the introduction, but for the sake of being a completionist, let's expand upon his season here.

Montgomery signed a one-year deal worth $25 million (with a player option for next year) just before Opening Day. He subsequently made his debut on April 19, recording quality starts in his first two appearances. That stretch, however, abbreviated, may represent the highlight of his year, given he's notched two quality starts since.

Montgomery missed most of July with a knee injury, making it all the more notable that he's seen his ERA increase with each month, no matter how many appearances he's made within that span: from 2.77 through April to 5.89 through May, from 6.44 through June to 6.51 in July. His ERA currently sits at 6.44 as he shifts to relief, making it more likely than not that he will snap the streak with August.

It's fair to write that Montgomery will not rejoin the free-agent market this winter.

4. Blake Snell, LHP, Giants

Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, had to wait until just before Opening Day to sign a one-year pact with the Giants that included a player option. He was able to make his season debut on April 8, but his year didn't really get going until July.

Indeed, Snell started six times through June, notching a 9.51 ERA over 23 2/3 innings pitched. He required a pair of trips to the injured list, first in April because of an abductor muscle and then in June because of his groin. Since returning on July 9, he's performed more like his usual, multi-time Cy Young Award-winning self.

Snell's last eight starts have seen him compile a 1.03 ERA and 54 more strikeouts than walks in 52 1/3 innings. He even delivered a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on August 2 that doubled as his first career complete game.

Snell is all but certain to exercise his opt-out clause this winter and return to the free-agent market. Based on how he's pitched lately and throughout most of his career, he should find the experience to be more fulfilling this time around.