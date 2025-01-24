In the ongoing fraud trial of Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, prosecutors during the sentencing phase submitted an audio recording in which Mizuhara is alleged to have impersonated Ohtani in a call with a bank in an attempt to secure a $200,000 transfer. Prosecutors submitted the audio as they push for a five-year prison sentence for Mizuhara, who's already pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from Ohtani.

The Associated Press, which obtained the recording, reports:

"In the recording, a man is heard identifying himself as Ohtani and saying that he tried to log into online banking but it wasn't available. He later confirms that the transaction amount is $200,000."

Here is the audio recording from the court filing:

Mizuhara, 40, pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges in June of last year. Mizuhara's charges stemmed from the gambling scandal in which he was accused of stealing almost $17 million from Ohtani and using it to place illegal bets.

News of the fraud that entangled Ohtani broke back in March while the Dodgers were opening the 2024 MLB season in South Korea, and in the ensuing weeks we learned that Ohtani was the victim. Mizuhara racked up tens of millions of dollars in gambling debts to an illegal bookmaker and was funneling the money through casinos. He had been illicitly making withdrawals from Ohtani's bank accounts, including by impersonating Ohtani on the phone with the bank, and having had access to all pertinent passwords and codes.

Mizuhara originally faced a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $1,250,000 in addition to providing restitution to Ohtani and the Internal Revenue Service.