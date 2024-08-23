The New York Yankees will have third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. back in their lineup on Friday night when they open their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies. Chisholm was reinstated from the injured list on Friday, with the Yankees optioning infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Chisholm, 26, was obtained from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline in exchange for three minor-league prospects. (You can read our full assessment of that deal by clicking here.) Chisholm hit .316/.361/.702 (188 OPS+) with seven home runs, 11 runs batted in, and five stolen bases in 14 games with the Yankees before suffering an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his non-throwing elbow.

Chisholm, who has not appeared since August 12, had primarily served as New York's starting third baseman since the trade. Indeed, he had only seen two games in center field, the position that he was most accustomed to playing with the Marlins. On the year, Chisholm is hitting .257/.328/.445 (110 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 27 stolen bases. His contributions have been worth an estimated 2 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Peraza, 24, went 2 for 11 in four games with the Yankees. Formerly a top prospect, he's had difficulty establishing himself at the big-league level.

The Yankees will enter play on Friday with a 75-53 record on the season, giving them a 1 1/2 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. The two clubs have been neck and neck for some time, with neither enjoying so much as a two-game edge in the division since July 26. While the Yankees play the lowly Rockies, the Orioles will continue a four-game set against the Houston Astros in a plausible AL Championship Series preview.