The widow of former San Diego Padres owner Peter Seider is suing Seidler's two brothers in an effort to take control of the franchise. Sheel Seider on Monday filed suit in Texas state probate court and in part alleged that Robert and Matthew Seidler breached their fiduciary duties as trustees of the Seidler Trust, which has controlled the club since Peter Seidler's passing.

As well, Sportico reports this about the suit:

"Filed in Travis County, Calif., the lawsuit also alleges multiple 'racist, profane and hateful communications directed at Sheel—a woman of Indian descent—in communications' made by Bob Seidler's wife. The lawsuit ascribes racist and sexist motivations on the behalf of Seidler's two brothers, accusing them of seeking to 'wrest control' of the ball club to prevent 'an Indian-American woman' from taking what they 'saw as their family business and ancestral right.'

Sheel Seidler released a public statement about the lawsuit on Monday. Here is that statement in full:

To Padres fans-- Earlier today, I filed a complaint against Matthew Seidler and Robert Seidler to protect my family and to continue to carry out Peter's legacy. Aside from our three wonderful children, and our marriage, there was nothing Peter and I valued more than the opportunity to serve as stewards of this extraordinary franchise. For more than a decade, we put our heart and soul into its success, and those who saw our shared commitment up close know it was a true partnership every step of the way. And so, as the holder of the largest individual ownership stake in the San Diego Padres, and the sole beneficiary of the Seidler Trusts, which possess exclusive rights with respect to control of the franchise, I am seeking to be named the control person for the Padres. The complaint alleges claims against Matthew and Robert for breaches of fiduciary duty and fraud. I would urge anyone who is interested in the details to read the full complaint. This was not a decision I made lightly. During this difficult period, I have done everything in my power to avoid unwanted distractions and resolve the matter privately. I have focused on supporting the work of the many dedicated professionals within the Padres organization, as well as the incredible players we have the privilege of watching nearly every day throughout the season. I made this decision as a very last resort, but I am confident it is the right one, and the best way to protect the Padres franchise and ensure the vision that Peter and I shared for the team will continue. For the past 13 years, you the Padres fans — the best and most passionate in baseball — and the San Diego community have shown such incredible kindness to me, our children, and, of course, Peter. While the children and I feel Peter's absence every day, our collective devotion to this team is stronger than ever. Peter and I always planned, one day, to leave the team to the children. That remains my steadfast commitment. In the meantime, it is my intention to build upon the many recent successes, investing in both the short-term and long-term future of the franchise, and ensuring our dream of multiple championships is fulfilled. I do not wish to litigate this matter in public, but rest assured I will do what it takes to protect my children, Peter's legacy, and this remarkable ball club. I look forward to a quick resolution so that we can — together — continue the work ahead. With gratitude, Sheel

Peter Seidler, who died in November of 2023 at the age of 63, had been part of the team's ownership group since 2012 and assumed control of the team in late 2020 by buying out the shares of former chairman Ron Fowler. During his brief tenure as lead owner, Seidler distinguished himself by investing heavily in player payroll despite the Padres' limited market size. As such, he swiftly became a model owner and a beloved figure among Padres fans. Last season, the first season since his death, they heavily trimmed payroll, and this offseason the club has yet to make a significant addition. Given the new layer of uncertainty over control of the franchise, that figures to be the case until some level of resolution is achieved.